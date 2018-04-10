2 killed in Madison, Indiana house fire

An elderly couple is dead after an overnight house fire in southern Indiana. (Source: MadisonCourier.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An elderly couple is dead after an overnight house fire in southern Indiana.

The Madison Fire Department confirmed the call came in just before 1:00 a.m., of a house fire in the 1800 block of Crozier Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found the home engulfed, it took firefighters an hour to put the blaze out.

Once investigators began to work, Robert and Donna Hudson of Madison were found dead inside the home.

MFD said the Hudsons were an elderly couple, who attended First Baptist church.

The fire is still under investigation and the Hudsons' cause of death is unknown.

