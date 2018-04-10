Okolona home 'total loss' after fire

It took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to put the fire out. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Okolona Fire Marshal says a home on Thor Avenue is a total loss after crews responded to a fire there Tuesday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 3:17 p.m. of a fire in the 9700 block of Thor Avenue.

It was originally reported as a rescue, because a neighbor believed the owner was home.

Once on scene, crews found a working house fire at that location.

Okolona Fire, Zoneton Fire and Fairdale Fire departments responded.

They extinguished the fire and searched the home, no one was found.

The owner was contacted and safe.

It took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Crews are still investigating how the fire started, but Okolona Fire Marshal Mike Allendorf said the home is a total loss due to fire and extensive smoke.

