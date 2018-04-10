WAVE 3 News Editorial - April 10, 2018: Kentucky's New Budget

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A frustrating Commonwealth of Kentucky legislative session that began with leadership issues could end without a budget, necessitating a special session to get a budget bill passed before the next two-year budget period begins July 1.

That will happen unless lawmakers override Governor Matt Bevin's vetoes of the budget and tax bills when they meet again Friday and Saturday for the final two days of the session.

But overriding the Governor's veto would not be wise if the budget mandates spending without enough money to spend. That violates the Kentucky Constitution's requirement for a balanced budget.

Legislators did move to enact some tax reform and should be applauded for it. If they truly believe they have not earmarked too much spending as the Governor believes, overriding his veto makes sense.

It is disappointing that both are not on the same page. Closer communication is needed moving forward regardless of whether or not there is a special session to pass a new budget. Because more expense cuts will come if the money to fund the appropriations isn’t there.

