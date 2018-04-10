Laurel County Sheriff upholds promise to install medal detectors in schools

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Months after Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced he would seek to have metal detectors in all the schools in his county, East Bernstadt Independent took a trial run with the new hardware on Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials conducted a hands-on training exercise as students walked into the building.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Trial starts soon for teen mom accused of killing newborn

+ Red iPhones are on the way

+ 2 killed in Madison, Indiana house fire

The metal detectors are at all of the entrances to the school. In addition to the detectors, personnel from the Laurel County Sheriff's office were positioned at each entrance to provide training to school staff on the proper use and procedures of the newly installed equipment.

Sheriff Root says Tuesday morning went smoothly and didn't cause delays for students entering the building.

In addition to the added safety feature at East Bernstadt Independent schools, the Laurel County Sheriff's office will continue to do their random, unscheduled school safety walk-throughs regularly throughout the school year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.