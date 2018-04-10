Kentucky Historical Society unveils historical marker for Red Cross Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Red Cross Hospital, which once stood along Shelby Street, was recognized Tuesday morning with a historical marker dedication.

The hospital offered African American doctors and nurses a chance to treat patients, while other Louisville hospitals did not.

The hospital was opened in 1899 and closed its doors in 1976, after serving an entire community and generations of families.

The dedication of the hospital is the first step in a long process. In addition to the historical marker, the Kentucky Historical Society plans to create a documentary and release photos of the then hospital, and Tuesdays dedication.

Red Cross Hospital was also home to the very first African American nurse licensed in Kentucky, Mary Merritt.

One side of the marker describes some of Merritt's life. The other side takes the visitors through the hospitals history through segregation.

The campus where the hospital once operated in now home to Volunteers of America.

