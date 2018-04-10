Clark Memorial Bridge reopens after crash

The bridge is closed due to structural damage, which happened after a crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Clark Memorial Bridge has reopened, after being shut down due to a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a driver was traveling south, when they lost control of their vehicle, swerved across the northbound lanes and hit two vehicles before coming to rest, lodged between the guardrail and a support post.

Right now, it's unclear when the bridge will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

