Bardstown Police Department introduces new anonymous tip line - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bardstown Police Department introduces new anonymous tip line

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAVE 3 News Source: WAVE 3 News

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department now has a new, anonymous tip line. 

"This is a new avenue for the citizens of Bardstown to report criminal activity while remaining anonymous and to help solve open cases," the press release stated. 

The number is 502-348-HEAT. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
2 killed in Madison, Indiana house fire
Laurel County Sheriff upholds promise to install metal detectors in schools
Trial starts soon for teen mom accused of killing newborn

The tip line will be answered by a member of the executive command staff. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly