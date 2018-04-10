Bardstown Police Department introduces new anonymous tip line

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department now has a new, anonymous tip line.

"This is a new avenue for the citizens of Bardstown to report criminal activity while remaining anonymous and to help solve open cases," the press release stated.

The number is 502-348-HEAT.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 killed in Madison, Indiana house fire

+ Laurel County Sheriff upholds promise to install metal detectors in schools

+ Trial starts soon for teen mom accused of killing newborn

The tip line will be answered by a member of the executive command staff.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.