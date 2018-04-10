UK's Kevin Knox to sign autographs at Towne Mall on Saturday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK's Kevin Knox to sign autographs at Towne Mall on Saturday

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Kevin Knox (Source: UK Athletics) Kevin Knox (Source: UK Athletics)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - University of Kentucky Basketball player Kevin Knox will visit fans in Elizabethtown on Saturday. 

Knox will make sign autographs at The Towne Mall. He will be at the mall's Center Court stage from 3:30 PM – 5 PM.

Towne Mall is located at 1704 North Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown, KY.

