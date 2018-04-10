Man accused of firing gun that lead to Dequante Hobbs' death appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in the murder of a 7-year-old boy appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Wyatt Williams' is accused of firing a gun during a dice game. The bullet went through a window, hitting Dequante Hobbs in the neck, while he was sitting at his kitchen table eating a piece of cake.

Williams' attorney asked the court to reduce his $200,000 bond. The Commonwealth motioned to the court for a DNA sample from Williams.

The judge said he will consider both matters.

Williams is due back in court in May.

