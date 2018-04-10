Kentucky Derby museum hosts annual Fan Fest Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum held its annual celebration of Derby season Tuesday.

Fan Fest Day offers fans a day to kick off derby week with a full day of family fun that celebrates the thoroughbred industry, past and present.

This year, the theme is for the fillies - and focuses on the last filly to win the derby - winning colors in 1988. 

Winning colors was the first derby win for Hall of fame jockey Gary Stevens  and hall of fame trainer D Wayne Lukas. 

Fan fest day is April 29th at the Kentucky Derby Museum. 

