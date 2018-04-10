Early voting underway in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Early voting is now underway in Floyd County, Indiana.

The highly contested Senate race is expected to generate large numbers at the polls.

May's primary will determine which GOP candidate will go head to head with democrat Senator Joe Donnelly. Todd Rokita, Luke Messer and Mike Braun are in that race.

At the end of Tuesday, 32 people had cast their ballots.

"We all have different things that come up and for a lot of people, election day is a typical day," said Floyd County Clerk, Christy Eurton. "It's not a day off work or a day off many things. That way they'll go a head and have that done."

Voting stations are only open from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.

Saturday voting starts April 28, and additional voting locations with extended hours will open the week leading up to the primary.

Election day in Indiana is set for Tuesday, May 8.

