Denny Crum, Joe B. Hall to co-Grand Marshal Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Continuing with the Pegasus Parade's #ThrowbackThursday theme, the co-Grand Marshals are some familiar faces.

Former Louisville head coach Denny Crum and former Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall will co-Grand Marshal the parade.

"The parade is the event that started the Festival 63 years ago and this year’s march will be a trip down memory lane," said Mike Berry, KDF President and CEO. "Who better to evoke great memories than two coaches responsible for nine of the Final Four trips and three of the NCAA championships for UofL and UK."

The coaches not only coached their individual teams to glory, but together they enjoyed radio success on their joint venture, the Joe B. and Denny Show.

Hall and Crum were named Grand Marshals at a special event Tuesday night. Also at the event, the participating floats and balloons drew positions for the parade.

Floats to be featured in the parade include those from Louisville Parks & Recrecation, Norton Healthcare, Hwangs Martial Arts and Kentucky Proud.

