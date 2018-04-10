Crews improve roads ahead of new Kroger, businesses opening

Construction will be done before the new Kroger opens. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Road work will keep E. 10th Street down to one lane in both directions for several weeks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Driving along East 10th Street in Jeffersonville will likely take you a little longer these days.

Crews have each side down to one lane as construction workers begin milling the road near the I-265 interchange. The roadwork should be done before the new Kroger opens in late May on East 10th.

It's not the only new business going in there.

There will be a strip mall, two banks, a coffee shop and other businesses on one side of the road. Across the street on East 10th, Jeffersonville city leaders told us a new residential development and another strip mall is underway.

Kroger said their new grocery center will be more than 120,000 square feet and will include expanded produce and food sections, as well as apparel. Inside, they're already setting up aisles and stocking shelves.

The city is investing a lot into getting this area ready for new businesses.

"The huge economic boom for us is all the retail that's following suit. And it just keeps increasing each and every day," Rob Waiz, Jeffersonville Redevelopment Director, said.

Construction workers will start paving East 10th street near the I-265 interchange next week.

That project is expected to be finished in May.

