Customers to scan, pay for items through smartphone with new Kroger app

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger is adding an additional service, making it easier than ever to shop for groceries.

Kroger Louisville Division launched "Scan, Bag, Go" on Wednesday. It's another way for customers to shop using new technology to scan products for quicker shopping.

The option allows customers to scan each of their items on a smartphone app. Patrons can buy on their phone, bag the groceries and leave.

"They specifically want their time back and so that's what we've done," Anaris Sickles, expert of "Scan, Bag, Go," said. "We've given them their time back. We've kept them on budget. They're are able to see their running total so we help them out a lot."

The program is currently only available at the Kroger location on South 2nd Street.

Online ordering, traditional checkout lanes and home delivery are still shopping options at Kroger.

