Kroger to announce new service Wednesday

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger is adding an additional service, making it easier than ever to shop for groceries. 

Kroger Louisville Division is launching "Scan, Bag, Go." It's another way for customers to shop using new technology to scan products for quicker shopping.

Online ordering, traditional checkout lanes and home delivery are all still shopping options at Kroger.

Kroger plans to announce all the details at a press conference on Wednesday morning. 

  • Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square

    Bluegrass Brewing Company is now at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.

  • Former Scribner vice principal expected to plead guilty in voyeurism case

    Paul Raake, 66, a former Scribner Middle School administrator charged with voyeurism has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty.

  • Police identify Fast Payday Loan robbery suspects

    Dominic Hodge, 30, Patrick Kelly Jr., 47, and Pedro Gonzalez, 27, and Freddie Nails III, 26 have all been charged with Robbery 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. Hodge was also charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree in a motor vehicle.

