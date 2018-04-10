Kroger to announce new service Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger is adding an additional service, making it easier than ever to shop for groceries.

Kroger Louisville Division is launching "Scan, Bag, Go." It's another way for customers to shop using new technology to scan products for quicker shopping.

Online ordering, traditional checkout lanes and home delivery are all still shopping options at Kroger.

Kroger plans to announce all the details at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

