Former Scribner vice principal expected to plead guilty in voyeurism case

By: Elizabeth DePompei
News & Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A former Scribner Middle School administrator charged with voyeurism has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty.

Paul Raake, 66, is accused of hiding a camera in a boy's locker room at the school. According to an investigation conducted by Indiana State Police, devices found in Raake's possession turned up five photos taken in the locker room, one with a student either partially dressing or undressing.

Online court records show that Raake filed a notice of intent to plead guilty on April 3. A change of plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 4 in Floyd County Superior Court No. 3.

A level 6 felony count of voyeurism has a sentencing range of six months to two-and-half years. Raake's attorney, George Gesenhues Jr., was not available for comment Monday.

A message left for the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office was not returned by press time.

Raake was released from jail on bond shortly after his arrest in September. He was a longtime Scribner Middle School employee, most recently as vice principal.

