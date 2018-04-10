Former Scribner vice principal expected to plead guilty in voyeurism case

Bluegrass Brewing Company is now at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.More >>
Paul Raake, 66, a former Scribner Middle School administrator charged with voyeurism has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty.More >>
Dominic Hodge, 30, Patrick Kelly Jr., 47, and Pedro Gonzalez, 27, and Freddie Nails III, 26 have all been charged with Robbery 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. Hodge was also charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree in a motor vehicle.More >>
Louisville Metro Government was awarded a $450,000 grant by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service to stabilize the former Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. Metro Government's Office of Redevelopment Strategies has added $150,000 to the stabilization effort bringing the stabilization investment to a total of $600,000.More >>
The new service is called "Scan, Bag, Go." More details to be released Wednesday.More >>
