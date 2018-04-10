Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bluegrass Brewing Company is once again serving beer on Theatre Square.

The location at Fourth and Broadway began serving brew on Tuesday.

It's at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.

With the comeback, Bluegrass Brewing Company says they hope to capitalize from crowds at the Palace Theatre, Brown Hotel and Mercury Ballroom.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville receives $450,000 grant to stabilize Quinn Chapel

+ Kroger to announce new service Wednesday

+ New hotels opening in record numbers around Louisville

BBC moved out of Theatre Square a few years ago when Kindred expanded.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.