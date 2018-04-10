Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor) The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bluegrass Brewing Company is once again serving beer on Theatre Square.

The location at Fourth and Broadway began serving brew on Tuesday.

It's at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.

With the comeback, Bluegrass Brewing Company says they hope to capitalize from crowds at the Palace Theatre, Brown Hotel and Mercury Ballroom.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Louisville receives $450,000 grant to stabilize Quinn Chapel
Kroger to announce new service Wednesday
New hotels opening in record numbers around Louisville

BBC moved out of Theatre Square a few years ago when Kindred expanded.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square

    Bluegrass Brewing Company returns to Theatre Square

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:09:51 GMT
    The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor)The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor)
    The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor)The Bluegrass Brewing Company (Source: Trip Advisor)

    Bluegrass Brewing Company is now at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.

    More >>

    Bluegrass Brewing Company is now at the bottom of Kindred Healthcare Headquarters.

    More >>

  • Former Scribner vice principal expected to plead guilty in voyeurism case

    Former Scribner vice principal expected to plead guilty in voyeurism case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:56:28 GMT
    Paul Raake (Source: WAVE 3 News)Paul Raake (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Paul Raake (Source: WAVE 3 News)Paul Raake (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Paul Raake, 66, a former Scribner Middle School administrator charged with voyeurism has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty.

    More >>

    Paul Raake, 66, a former Scribner Middle School administrator charged with voyeurism has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty.

    More >>

  • Police identify Fast Payday Loan robbery suspects

    Police identify Fast Payday Loan robbery suspects

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:50:49 GMT
    Fast Payday Loans was robbed on Monday. (Source: The News Enterprise)Fast Payday Loans was robbed on Monday. (Source: The News Enterprise)
    Fast Payday Loans was robbed on Monday. (Source: The News Enterprise)Fast Payday Loans was robbed on Monday. (Source: The News Enterprise)

    Dominic Hodge, 30, Patrick Kelly Jr., 47, and Pedro Gonzalez, 27, and Freddie Nails III, 26 have all been charged with Robbery 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. Hodge was also charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree in a motor vehicle.

    More >>

    Dominic Hodge, 30, Patrick Kelly Jr., 47, and Pedro Gonzalez, 27, and Freddie Nails III, 26 have all been charged with Robbery 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. Hodge was also charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree in a motor vehicle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly