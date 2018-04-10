ACC announces men's basketball opponents for 2018-19 season

Louisville Has Challenging ACC Men’s Basketball Slate for 2018-19 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville's 2018-19 men's basketball season in the Atlantic Coast Conference will include a challenging slate of 18 games, including two games each against Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Matchups for next season were announced today by the ACC.

The Cardinals' impressive slate of home ACC opponents in 2017-18 will consist of Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. UofL's nine conference road games will be at Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.



The 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The ACC posted a 12-9 record in this year’s NCAA Tournament and led all conferences with a league record-tying nine teams earning bids. With its 12-9 NCAA postseason mark in 2018, the ACC has finished .500-or-better in each of the last 31 NCAA tournaments. The Big Ten has the next longest active streak at 12.

Over the past four seasons, the ACC is 59-29 (.670) in NCAA Tournament play, and its 59 wins are 22 more than any other conference. The ACC has had multiple Sweet 16 teams in 34 of the last 39 NCAA Tournaments, including 16 years with three-or-more teams and 11 years with four-or-more.

Overall, 12 league teams took part in postseason play in 2018. Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Syracuse all earned Sweet 16 berths, marking the third time in the last four years that the ACC has placed at least four teams in the regional semifinals.

The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2018-19 season are listed below.

Boston College

Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Louisville, NC State

Home: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia

Road: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Clemson:

Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Home: Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Road: Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State

Duke

Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State

Road: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech

Florida State

Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Home: Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech

Road: Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia

Georgia Tech

Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, , Florida State, Virginia Tech

Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Road: Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia

Louisville

Home/Road: Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, North Carolina

Home: Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State

Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Miami

Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest

Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh

Road: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia

North Carolina

Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Louisville, Miami

Home: Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Road: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

NC State

Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh

Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Road: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Home: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Road: Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson, NC State

Home: Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech

Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest

Syracuse

Home/Road: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Duke

Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Virginia

Road: North Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia

Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Duke, Notre Dame

Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Road: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Road: Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh

Wake Forest

Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Florida State, Miami

Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Road: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech