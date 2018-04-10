ACC announces men's basketball opponents for 2018-19 season

Louisville Has Challenging ACC Men’s Basketball Slate for 2018-19 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville's 2018-19 men's basketball season in the Atlantic Coast Conference will include a challenging slate of 18 games, including two games each against Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Matchups for next season were announced today by the ACC.
The Cardinals' impressive slate of home ACC opponents in 2017-18 will consist of Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. UofL's nine conference road games will be at Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
The 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The ACC posted a 12-9 record in this year’s NCAA Tournament and led all conferences with a league record-tying nine teams earning bids. With its 12-9 NCAA postseason mark in 2018, the ACC has finished .500-or-better in each of the last 31 NCAA tournaments. The Big Ten has the next longest active streak at 12.
Over the past four seasons, the ACC is 59-29 (.670) in NCAA Tournament play, and its 59 wins are 22 more than any other conference. The ACC has had multiple Sweet 16 teams in 34 of the last 39 NCAA Tournaments, including 16 years with three-or-more teams and 11 years with four-or-more.
Overall, 12 league teams took part in postseason play in 2018. Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Syracuse all earned Sweet 16 berths, marking the third time in the last four years that the ACC has placed at least four teams in the regional semifinals.
The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2018-19 season are listed below.
Boston College
Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Louisville, NC State
Home: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia
Road: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Clemson:
Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
Home: Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Road: Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State
Duke
Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State
Road: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech
Florida State
Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest
Home: Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech
Road: Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia
Georgia Tech
Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, , Florida State, Virginia Tech
Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
Road: Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia
Louisville
Home/Road: Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, North Carolina
Home: Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State
Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Miami
Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest
Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh
Road: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia
North Carolina
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Louisville, Miami
Home: Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Road: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
NC State
Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh
Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Road: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Home: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Road: Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson, NC State
Home: Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech
Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest
Syracuse
Home/Road: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Duke
Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Virginia
Road: North Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Virginia
Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Duke, Notre Dame
Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
Road: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Virginia Tech
Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame
Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Road: Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh
Wake Forest
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Florida State, Miami
Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
Road: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
