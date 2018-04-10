For $10 you could win 5 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle

The winner of the raffle will win all five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle from the 2018 release. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to get your hands on a coveted bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon?

Cox's Smokers Outlet is raffling off all five bottles from this year's release, while helping a local charity.

A raffle ticket costs $10 and enters you in a drawing to win all five bottles.

Proceeds go to St. Mary's Center, which serves adults and teens with autism and Down syndrome.

Tickets are available at all Cox's locations through May 3.

The drawing happens Friday, May 4.

