1 of 7 officers involved in deadly shooting outside school identified

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A Kentucky State Police trooper who was involved in a shooting near a Hardin County school has been identified.

KSP Sgt. Michael Garyantes was one of the seven officers involved in the March 28 shooting that resulted in the death of Jesse Kilgus, 51, on the John Hardin High School campus.

Three of the officers were part of the Radcliff Police Department, the other three were Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies.



Police had been searching for Kilgus after finding his wife, Ruth Marie Kilgus, dead in their home.



At some point, Kilgus made a reference to his child, who attends John Hardin High School. Officials contacted the school and locked it down.



Officials said Kilgus attempted to enter the school but was denied entry by a school resource officer.



When KSP arrived and tried to negotiate, Kilgus raised a handgun and was shot and killed by police.

Garyantes has been with KSP for 15 years and has been a patrol Sgt. for the past two years. He is also the Post 4 Safe School Coordinator.



Radcliff police denied WAVE 3 News' request for additional information on their officers involved in the incident.

