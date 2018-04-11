Bullitt County Public Schools to close Friday 'due to a lack of substitute teachers'

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Bullitt County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, April 13 “due to a lack of substitute teachers.”

The district tweeted about the closure on Wednesday.

BCPS superintendent Keith Davis posted a statement on the district’s Facebook page that read: “As you are probably aware, the topics of education funding and staff pensions have been very controversial during this session of the General Assembly. Teachers and staff statewide, along with school and district leadership, have become increasingly vocal in defense of the funding for our public community schools, believing that funding cuts and other decisions that may negatively impact the ability to attract our strongest students to join the teaching profession will directly impact their ability to provide the quality education our community's children deserve. Many teachers and staff members have decided to travel to Frankfort on Friday to petition their legislators on this matter. Without sufficient substitute teachers, there is no option other than to close schools for the day. I have spoken with many teachers about this and they sincerely believe that they must do this on behalf of not only their current students, but also for future students of our Commonwealth. This unavoidable closure means that our students' final day of school will be Friday, June 8, 2018. Graduation remains as previously scheduled. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our families, but I'm pleased to be able to make the announcement well in advance so parents can make arrangements.”

Gov. Matt Bevin announced on Tuesday that he signed the pension reform bill into law.

Senate Bill 151 is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.

The bill was hastily passed in the General Assembly on March 29, taking only a number of hours to work its way through the House and Senate.

The original bill was a proposal related to wastewater services. It was substituted with the nearly 300-page pension proposal.

Democrats were upset they did not have time to read the bill before it was passed. Several Republicans voted against the bill.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said he would challenge Bevin in court over the signing of the bill.

