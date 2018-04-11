UofL re-schedules spring football game due to Saturday's weather forecast

(Press release courtesy UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY - University of Louisville has moved its Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Spring Game due to expected weather impacting the Louisville area on Saturday, Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Originally scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., the football game will be played Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Drink specials will be available on the Norton Healthcare Terrace for only $3.

“With thunderstorms in the forecast on Saturday, the best decision for everyone involved was to move the game to Friday night,” Tyra said. “In discussing with coach Petrino on Wednesday morning, we agreed for the safety of the players and fans that the best conclusion for everyone involved was to move the game to Friday night. The Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Spring Game was the first opportunity for our fans to see this team this spring and we didn’t want that impacted by the threat of heavy rains and lightning forecasted for the entire day.”

The day begins at 2:30 p.m. in the BudLight StreetFest area. Located between stadium Gates 3 and 5, StreetFest will feature food and beverage vendors, and Cardinal Authentic will host a discounted sale in StreetFest, where fans can purchase officially-licensed merchandise for up to 70 percent off.

At the conclusion of the game, the Cardinals will sign autographs for 45 minutes on the field. Head coach Bobby Petrino will be available after he addresses the media.

Fans can pick up Wendy's Wonderful Kids Spring Game schedule poster in StreetFest or at tables throughout the concourse with an encouraged donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation.

Also, Wendy's Wonderful Kids will be conducting a raffle located on the concourse above Gate 4 for a chance to win prizes such as UofL memorabilia, premium tickets to select 2018 home games, and menu items from Wendy's. All proceeds directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation.

During halftime, Louisville will recognize the 2017 senior class by presenting last season's team awards, including the 2017 MVP.

UofL men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, who was scheduled to sign autographs before the game, will be unable to attend due to an out-of-town commitment.