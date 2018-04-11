Attorney General Andy Beshear files lawsuit to challenge SB 151

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit to challenge a controversial bill signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bevin announced he signed Senate Bill 151 on Tuesday evening. Following Bevin’s announcement, Beshear posted on his Facebook page stating, “We have just learned that Gov. Bevin has signed SB 151 (pensions). When the courts open tomorrow, we will take action. Stay tuned.”

On Wednesday he posted a video along with a link to the official complaint that was filed against Bevin, Kentucky Senate president Robert Stivers and Kentucky House of Representatives speaker pro tempore David Osborne.

Beshear addressed the media about the lawsuit and said, “We know this pension bill will cause mass retirements of teachers, law enforcement and others and those are mass retirements we cannot handle. We will lose critical experience in the classrooms and on the streets. Mass retirements will cause our state irreparable injury so the pension bill must be stopped.”

In addition to filing a complaint, Beshear filed a motion for a temporary restraining order that would prevent SB 151 from going into effect while the bill is fully litigated.

“The pension bill is government at it’s worst,” Beshear said. “It violates the rights of tens of thousands of Kentuckians and it was passed without public comment, without any analysis of about whether it would even work and without a chance for most legislators to even read it. And it told our public employees that their government views them as sewage.”

