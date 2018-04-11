April 11, 2018

Feeders Supply

Angie and Tracy show items to help dogs with anxiety, especially with fireworks season around the corner.

Dr. Emily Bewley

Dr. Emily Bewley, veterinarian for the Kentucky Humane Society, takes calls about pet health, behaviors, etc. If you have more questions, the Kentucky Humane Society provides free help on your pet's health and also gives information on resources for spaying/neutering, vaccines, pet food banks, etc. through their free Pet Help Line. The number for the Pet Help Line is (502) 509-4PET (4738). For more information about the service click here.

Hwang's Martial Arts Louisville Health Kick Festival

Megan shows today's pet up that's up for adoption and will promote the Hwang's Martial Arts Louisville Health Kick Festival, benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society, that's happening this Saturday.

Saturday, Noon-4pm, $5 in advance; $8 at the door

Kentucky Exposition Center

Martial Arts demonstrations by children and adults

Cuddles with puppies and kittens, vendor booths, face painting, bounce house, silent auction

Benefits the Kentucky Humane Society

