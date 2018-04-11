April 11, 2018

Feeders Supply
Angie and Tracy show items to help dogs with anxiety, especially with fireworks season around the corner.
Dr. Emily Bewley
Dr. Emily Bewley, veterinarian for the Kentucky Humane Society, takes calls about pet health, behaviors, etc. If you have more questions, the Kentucky Humane Society provides free help on your pet's health and also gives information on resources for spaying/neutering, vaccines, pet food banks, etc. through their free Pet Help Line. The number for the Pet Help Line is (502) 509-4PET (4738). For more information about the service click here.
Hwang's Martial Arts Louisville Health Kick Festival
Megan shows today's pet up that's up for adoption and will promote the Hwang's Martial Arts Louisville Health Kick Festival, benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society, that's happening this Saturday.
Saturday, Noon-4pm, $5 in advance; $8 at the door
Kentucky Exposition Center
Martial Arts demonstrations by children and adults
Cuddles with puppies and kittens, vendor booths, face painting, bounce house, silent auction
Benefits the Kentucky Humane Society
