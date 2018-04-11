Car theft during test drive results in high speed chase and arrest

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A test drive of a car ended after the driver was arrested for theft following a high speed chase on Interstate 65 in Southern Indiana.

The Indiana State Police Versailles District was notified by Indianapolis police that a Chrysler 200 which had been taken for a test drive and not returned to the dealership had been tracked to a gas station in Austin. When ISP troopers went to the gas station the car sped off heading south on I-65. The fleeing car struck another vehicle causing minor damage.

ISP said speeds reached 140 miles per hour during the pursuit and the driver avoided five sets of stop sticks that had been placed on the interstate. The stop sticks would have flattened the car's tires.

With the help of other police agencies and a Good Samaritan driving a box truck, the stolen car was trapped about a mile south of the Memphis exit in Clark County.

The driver, Marty S. Clark, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting police by fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and reckless driving. Clark is being held in the Scott County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.

State police say Clark allegedly stole the car so he could get to Florida.

