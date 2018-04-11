1 dead in Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – One person died after a vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Harrison County.

The crash happened on Highway 62 NW near Highway 462 NW around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Authorities determined one person was dead inside of the vehicle.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Attorney General Andy Beshear files lawsuit to challenge SB 151

+ Bullitt County Public Schools to close Friday 'due to a lack of substitute teachers'

+ 1 of 7 officers involved in deadly shooting outside school identified

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.