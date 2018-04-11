Man arrested after running when officer stops to help

An Indiana conservation officer saw the truck along a Crawford County river with its hood up. (Photo source: Indiana DNR)

ENGLISH, IN (WAVE) - It started as an attempt to help a possibly stranded motorist. It ended with the driver under arrest after he fled from police.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Conservation Officer Jim Schreck was on patrol along Blue River in Crawford County around 6 p.m. yesterday when he saw a truck with the hood up and stopped to help. As Schreck approached one of the two people outside the truck threw something on the ground. Schreck quickly determined that a syringe had been dropped.

As Schreck attempted to place the suspect, Brandan Lynch, 24, of Leavenworth, IN, under arrest, Lynch resisted and started running away. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase but continued to fight Schreck and Officer Logan Hodges, who had arrived at the scene to assist.

Lynch was booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges of possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.

A woman who was with Lynch was not charged and was released.

