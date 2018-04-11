Scam suspect told woman, 76, she won $3.5M sweepstakes prize

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man was arrested for scamming a 76-year-old woman out of nearly $4,000.

A woman from Greenville, IL. received a phone call on Feb. 25 saying that she won $3.5 million and a vehicle from Publishers Clearing House. She was instructed to send two checks - one in the amount of $1,000 and the other for $2,800. The caller told the woman the checks were to cover taxes on the prize money and vehicle.

Both checks were written to Boris Titus, 44, of Louisville, and were deposited into his account at Transcend Credit Union.

Titus was arrested April 10 at the credit union and charged with theft by deception.

