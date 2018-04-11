Car crashes into building in St. Matthews

The cause of the crash has not been released. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The call of the incident came in around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car drove into a building in St. Matthews on Wednesday morning.

The call of the incident came in around 8:25 a.m., according to police.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The car crashed into a building front in the 4100 block of Dutchman's Lane near the Norton Women and Children's Hospital building.

No injuries were reported and police have not released the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.