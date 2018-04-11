New investigation into former detective Mark Handy opened

Former Louisville homicide detective Mark Handy may soon face more scrutiny. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After several agencies investigated a former Louisville homicide detective, Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear has decided to appoint a special prosecutor to look into the case.

Mark Handy has been at the center of four overturned convictions in relation to three homicide cases dating back to 1992. Handy has been accused of lying under oath, making up statements and coercing confessions. He has never been charged.

Last month, Louisville's Metro Council approved a resolution asking the AG to get involved.

"Justice demands that we put additional eyes on this and justice demands that if there were crimes committed by this former officer that he be held accountable," Councilwoman Jessica Green told WAVE 3 News.

Green sponsored the resolution.

The resolution resulted from concerns that a previous investigation into Handy by the U.S. Attorney's Office was stopped before interviews were completed, according to former detective and representative Denny Butler.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office also investigated Handy and decided not to charge him. Tom Wine previously told WAVE 3 News he felt there wasn't enough evidence to make a perjury charge stick.

The resolution asserted the Legislative Council of Metro Council is concerned Handy "may have engaged in criminal conduct, which may have contributed to the wrongful conviction of Edwin Chandler." Chandler was convicted in the murder of Brenda Whitfield.

Chandler was exonerated in 2009 and awarded more than 8 million dollars after a lawsuit.

In February a judge dismissed murder charges against Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark based on new DNA evidence and accusations of police misconduct by Handy.

The AG's office has not yet released who the special prosecutor will be.

