Accused couch burners wanted in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects.

The department posted a series of surveillance photos of the suspects to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Police said the two men dumped and burned a couch on Weavers Run Road on April 9. Their potential charges have not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Rucker at (502) 543-2514 or send a private message to the department's Facebook page.

