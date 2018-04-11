Several districts call off school Friday so teachers can protest in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lists of schools calling off for Friday, April 13 is growing across the Commonwealth. Many teachers plan to head to Frankfort to rally once again.

As of Wednesday, Bullitt, Trimble, Fayette, Scott, Garrard, and Christian County Public Schools announced they will not be in session. The districts wanted to give early warning to parents so they can make accommodations for childcare.

JCPS told us they'll be monitoring teacher absences, as well as substitute availability, and will let families know as soon as possible if there will be an impact on Friday.

Amanda Hoskins is a teacher at Freedom Elementary in Shepherdsville. She is behind a group of Bullitt County teachers who plan to head to Frankfort on Friday.

"It's important for me to tell my son one day that, 'I stood up to make sure you had the best education you could possibly have,'" Hoskins said.

Bullitt County Superintendent Keith Davis posted on social media that schools would be closed Friday due to a lack of substitute teachers:

"As you are probably aware, the topics of education funding and staff pensions have been very controversial during this session of the General Assembly. Teachers and staff statewide, along with school and district leadership, have become increasingly vocal in defense of the funding for our public community schools, believing that funding cuts and other decisions that may negatively impact the ability to attract our strongest students to join the teaching profession will directly impact their ability to provide the quality education our community's children deserve. Many teachers and staff members have decided to travel to Frankfort on Friday to petition their legislators on this matter. Without sufficient substitute teachers, there is no option other than to close schools for the day. I have spoken with many teachers about this and they sincerely believe that they must do this on behalf of not only their current students, but also for the future students of our Commonwealth. This unavoidable closure means that our students' final day of school will be Friday, June 8, 2018. Graduation remains as previously scheduled. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our families, but I'm pleased to be able to make the announcement well in advance so parents can make arrangements."

"I know it's going to move school back one more day and I understand that people are frustrated with that," Hoskins said.

Trimble County Public Schools have also called off on Friday, but posted on their Facebook page they won't be making up the school day.

"I do believe that is a little stressful," Bullitt County resident Christina Brimm said. "I do babysit. I have had a few offers to babysit so I can imagine the stress that parents go through and not having their kids in school, and work and everything."

Some parents said if teachers really do care about students, they need to stay in the classroom. Others understand what a few days missed now would mean for the future.

"The kids need better than what they are getting -- so do the teachers," former Bullitt County substitute Sara Duncan said. "It just isn't right."

Ahead of Friday's gathering in Frankfort, there is another effort by teachers in Bullitt County. On Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., educators will be outside of Roby Elementary by Highway 44 to show support for public schools and students.

