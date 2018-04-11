State employee arrested for smoking marijuana in McDonald's drive-thru

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - An employee of the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General was arrested for smoking marijuana on her lunch break.

Elizabeth Anna Justus faces charges for operating a vehicle under the influence (DUI - first offense) and failure to use a signal, according to her arrest citation.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office told us Justus is a merit employee who was hired in May 2015 to investigate Medicaid fraud.

Police in Frankfort were called to a McDonald's just after noon on Tuesday about a woman smoking marijuana in her car.

When they arrived, they saw the car in question pulling out of the parking lot. Justus' arrest report states she did not use a turn signal. Officers pulled her over, and smelled "the strong odor of marijuana coming from the driver's side window."

Police said she admitted to smoking marijuana in the McDonald's drive-thru while she was "getting a cup of coffee on her lunch break."

Justus gave police the butt of a marijuana joint, another rolled joint and a pack of rolling papers, according to her arrest citation.

She consented to a field sobriety test and "had difficulty following basic instructions," along with "blood-shot watery eyes," police said.

Officers took Justus to a hospital for a blood test before booking her in the Franklin County Jail.

She is on investigative leave from the attorney general's office.

