State employee arrested for smoking marijuana in McDonald's drive-thru

An employee of the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General was arrested for smoking marijuana in her car on her lunch break.
Gabriel Tilly said he knows what teachers do for their students and he believes they deserve their pension.
On April 8, a confrontation with police in Pleasure Ridge Park ended in a man being shot to death by two Louisville Metro Police Department officers. In many cases, specific information to 911 can be crucial in a situation like that one. While it may not have changed the outcome, it certainly can better prepare officers for every call that they answer.
The crash happened on Highway 62 NW near Highway 462 NW around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
The legislation will allow those affiliated with gangs to face tougher punishment for crimes.
