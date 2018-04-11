Students make movie about bullying, school shootings

"Pushed" will play Monday, May 7 at the Baxter Avenue Theatre.

The students acted in the movie that they wrote. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An idea that started between students in a classroom at Valiant Christian Academy is making its way to the big screen.

Each year the drama class makes a movie. This year they created "Pushed."

"I don't want to just do something for the sake of time, just to fill up time," teacher Chris Salvo said. "I want to send a good message with it."

>> More Community stories on wave3.com

The film focuses on a student who is being bullied, and then retaliates by bullying others.

"It hurts your feelings, you don't want someone to go through that," 17-year-old Travis Maple told us.

Sixty kids are part of the production. They're hoping to help a lot more students who might be suffering.

"I hope that everyone sees it, but mostly the people who are going through a struggle with bullying and that they see that bullying back and then retaliating in a negative manor isn't the answer," 17-year-old student Lison Yarbrough said. "They can come back in a positive way."

"Pushed" will play May 7 at the Baxter Avenue Theatre. The tickets are $10.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.