Woman shot in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

Police told us this apartment building on S 6th Street is where the shooting happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting victim turned up at a fire station on Ashland Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood of Louisville on Wednesday night, MetroSafe told us.

MetroSafe received a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. from the 4500 block of South Sixth Street. That's just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) near Southern Parkway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

However, police couldn't find the victim until she showed up in the 500 block of Ashland Avenue, about a block and a half away from the initial call. She drove to a fire station, where help arrived to treat her gunshot wound.

Emergency crews rushed the woman to University Hospital. Her condition is not known.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not made any arrests. They believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous police tipline at 5020-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.