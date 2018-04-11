Woodford Reserve unveils $1,000 mint julep ahead of 2018 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local, handcrafted mint julep cups have been revealed ahead of the 2018 Kentucky Derby. But the drinks will cost buyers a pretty penny.

Woodford Reserve revealed the 2018 cup design and recipe for the famed drink on Wednesday.

The cups were made by Louisville based jeweler, From the Vault, and are adorned and embellished with Derby related decorations.

The $1,000 design is called the Bluegrass Cup, complete with sterling silver. There are only 90 available.

There is also a $2,500 cup available called the Commonwealth Cup. There are only 15 of the cups, made with 24 Karat gold, available for purchase on Derby day.

The mint julep recipe was crafted by Woodford Reserve's Assistant Master Distiller, Elizabeth McCall, and Master Distiller Chris Morris, according to a release. The drink will feature fresh mint, sorghum, and limestone water ice.

Money raised goes toward the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.

