Indoor playground at Spalding designed for children with special needs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A playground specifically designed for children with special needs has undergone a major renovation.

The Virtual Immersive Playground, located in the Spalding University College Street building, engages children in positive physical, cognitive and sensory experiences.

The devices inside the playground are designed to be therapeutic, educational and fun, and many are intended to teach the concept of cause and effect by using gesture-recognition and motion-sensing technology.

"Right now, we have kids, we have down syndrome, autism, developmental delays, cerebral palsy," Josh Skuller, Assistant Professor at Spalding, said. "We're hoping to eventually get some younger kids, maybe some early adventure kids will utilize this. Also, kids who have experienced trauma. We would like to start allowing them the opportunity to come here."

The playground can be found on the third floor of the building in the old band room.

