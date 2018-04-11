MSD repairs on Main Street to affect downtown traffic

The MSD repairs will affect traffic on Main Street for several weeks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MSD needs to repair a damaged sewage pipe, and that will mean changes along Main Street in downtown Louisville.

Concrete in the 60-year-old pipe is wearing away because of gasses built up in the sewer. Experts fear the corrosion could lead to a cave-in.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

In order to make the necessary repairs, a parking lane and part of the sidewalk will be closed for the next several weeks on Main, between 4th and 7th Streets. It's near the Galt House, the Kentucky Center and the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.

"We know that it affects traffic, we know it impacts businesses and tourism activities downtown," Tony Parrott, MSD Executive Director, said. "But this is something that we felt like from a safety standpoint we needed to move forward and make the repairs sooner rather than later."

The damaged pipe carries 40 percent of the wastewater flow generated in Metro Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.