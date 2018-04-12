Nature connects with art at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nature and art collide with some larger-than-life wildlife sculptures at the Louisville Zoo.

The sculptures, which are made of LEGO bricks, took artist Sean Kenney and his team more than 6,500 hours and use over 770,000 LEGO bricks.

Kenney said he hopes the sculptures in the Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks exhibit inspire art and animal lovers to learn more about endangered wildlife. The art pieces range from a coral reef to a rainbow-colored chameleon to a snow leopard.

Throughout the exhibit, Louisville Zoo guests will learn how the sculptures relate to animal conservationists working to build a better future for these animals.

The exhibit will last through September 3.

