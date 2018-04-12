Meet Me in the Park: Organizations work to earn $20K in park improvement grants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company for the fourth year in a row to help fund park improvement projects across the country. Louisville is now hoping to get in the running for a $20,000 park improvement grant.

The city that gets the most nominations in the "Meet Me in the Park" Earth Month campaign will win the grant money.

The Shelby Park Neighborhood Association and the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy hope to get community support as the work to rack up nominations. They are asking Louisville residents to nominate the city during the month of April by visiting NRPA.org/Disney. Everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

Both organizations said that local parks are essential to our city’s health and well-being. They went on to explain that parks provide safe places to be active and enjoy nature while preserving the environment and bringing people together.

