April 12, 2018

Foodie Flea

Food trucks, a flea market, and free admission all provided by Foodie Flea, happening this Saturday at Waterfront Park. Browse vintage items while drinking local beer or bourbon and getting food from one of the many participating food trucks like Pop's Roadside Diner, Fresh Out of the Box, and Nobaked Cookie Dough.

On Sunday, Foodie Flea will be hosting a day of service feeding homeless at local shelters. It is part of Mayor Fischer's Give A Day-Week of Service.

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Markets

Saturday, 11am-5pm

Waterfront Park

Over 25 types of food plus local craft beer

www.facebook.com/FleurDeFleaVintageUrbanMarkets

Foodie Flea Day of Service

Sunday, Noon-3pm

Foodie Flea Food Trucks

Feeding homeless at local shelters

Part of Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day-Week of Service

Mission Behind Bars and Beyond

Mission Behind Bars and Beyond REVEAL! will feature returning citizens sharing their inspiring makeover stories and reveal how Mission Behind Bars and Beyond assisted and helped them on their journey back to their communities. The evening is sponsored by Anthem Medicaid. All proceeds will help Mission Behind Bars and Beyond, a non-profit organization, to work to reduce Kentucky's recidivism rates through faith-based mentoring and programming.

Mission Behind Bars and Beyond REVEAL!

Friday, April 20, 7-9pm

The Table, 1800 Portland Avenue

$35, $50 for two, $200 table for eight

Special Guest Speaker:

John Tilley, Kentucky Justice and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary

Live music, mission-driven dinner, desserts from Cup of Joy

(502) 396-3543

missionbehindbarsandbeyond.org/Reveal

Nanz & Kraft Florists

Nanz & Kraft Florists presents Charity in Bloom, a monthly flower design class that donates 20% of proceeds from the purchase of the arrangement will be donated to a charity. This month's charity is A Recipe to End Hunger. Class size is limited so sign up soon!



Charity in Bloom Design Class

Thursday, April 19, 6-7:30pm

$75-$125

NanzandKraft.com/charityinbloom

