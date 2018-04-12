Vandals again strike Castleman Statue

The word "traitor" was spray painted on the other side of the base. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The latest vandalisum to the Castleman statue was found on April 12. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The word "racist" was found spray painted on the base of the John B. Castleman Monument in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The statue itself was vandalized in February after the city paid about $8,000 for cleanup of another act of vandalism in August 2017.

Currently, the Castleman statue and George Prentice statue, which stands outside the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, both have a bright colored paint splattered on them.

On Monday, the Louisville Metro Commission on Public Art placed a sign at both statues informing the public that the statues would remain as is until a decision was made during a series of public meetings held until June.

