Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

When officers arrived they found a man was shot inside of a vehicle. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was shot inside of a vehicle in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Larkwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

