Shooting near Shawnee school, day care sparks new violence discussion

The list of schools canceling class on Friday, April 13 is nearing the 50 mark.More >>
The list of schools canceling class on Friday, April 13 is nearing the 50 mark.More >>
KYTC confirmed the right three lanes will be closed on the Indiana side of the bridge for several hours Thursday night.More >>
KYTC confirmed the right three lanes will be closed on the Indiana side of the bridge for several hours Thursday night.More >>
An airliner also called air traffic control in Indiana to report the heavy smoke.More >>
An airliner also called air traffic control in Indiana to report the heavy smoke.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for 35 counties affected by flooding.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for 35 counties affected by flooding.More >>
A study released on Thursday of more than 1.500 visitors to Waterfront Park indicates the park has sparked $40 million worth of investment in Louisville and beyond.More >>
A study released on Thursday of more than 1.500 visitors to Waterfront Park indicates the park has sparked $40 million worth of investment in Louisville and beyond.More >>