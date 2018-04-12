Shooting near Shawnee school, day care sparks new violence discussion

When officers arrived they found a man was shot inside of a vehicle. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was shot inside of a vehicle in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Larkwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Lanita Gant, owner of Nee-Nee Angels Daycare, said she rushed to aid the man who had been shot.

"The two and three-year-olds were out here on the playground,” Gant said. “I was still on the inside. I heard several gunshots."

Gant soon had to do the same for the children who had rushed back into the day care terrified.

"The kids were scared to death," Gant said.

The shooting and the day care are located just about a block away from the Academy at Shawnee, where hours later Metro Council was set to hold a regular meeting, "On The Road," to encourage community involvement in government.

Councilwoman Sheri Bryant Hamilton said the location of the shooting is a hot spot for crime in her district, and hopes holding meetings in neighborhoods that face issues with crime will better allow council members to understand them.

Gant said she hopes both children and adults have learned a valuable lesson about violence.

"It's a life lesson that we all need to learn. It's happening everywhere. It's happening at schools, its happening at churches and it's happening close to day cares. At this point, people just don't care."

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

