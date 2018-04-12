Firework causes active shooter scare at Iroquois High School

Emergency crews responded to Iroquois High School around 10:15 a.m. after a report of shots fired was received. (Photo source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An apparent prank by a student created a brief scare for students and staff at Iroquois High School in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

Around 10:15 a.m., a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy reported that had been shots fired at the school, located at 4615 Taylor Blvd. The deputy and school administrators were quickly able to determine that the sound heard came from fireworks. Daniel Kemp, deputy communications director for the Jefferson County Public Schools, said a firecracker had been set off in a hallway.

Louisville Metro police assisted with getting students who ran from the building when the fireworks were set off back into the classroom. No injuries were reported.

Kemp said the student who set off the firecracker has been identified and will be disciplined according to JCPS policies and procedures.

