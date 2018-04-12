Pentatonix to perform National Anthem at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Pentatonix will perform the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby.

The Grammy-winning A Cappella group will sing in front of more than 160,000 people at the 144th Kentucky Derby on May 5.

“Pentatonix is a worldwide sensation, and we’re excited for their national anthem performance to become part of Kentucky Derby history,” Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery said in a press release. “We think they’re a perfect fit this year as the Kentucky Derby’s popularity continues to skyrocket across the globe.”

While in Louisville, Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola won’t be far from his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Their performance is scheduled to take place shortly after 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and WAVE 3 News.

