Meade County Public Schools to close Friday 'due to a lack of sufficient substitute employees'

The Meade County community gathered to rally behind teachers on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Meade County Public Schools will be closed Friday, April 13 “due to a lack of sufficient substitute employees.”

The district posted about the decision on its Facebook page Thursday.

On Wednesday several members of the Meade County community gathered at a football field located behind Meade County High School in support of teachers.

This will be the first sick out for the county. The day will push the last day of school to Friday, May 25. Graduation will still take place on May 25.

