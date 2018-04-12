Running of the Rodents returns to Spalding University

Participating in the 45th annual "Running of the Rodents" at Spalding University in Louisville KY, saw senior Sarah Knopp's trained rodent Admiral Rat-Bar winning multiple heats to become a fan favorite. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jaq Jaq (Jack Jack) was the winner in the Spalding University of the 46th Annual Running of the Rodents on Thursday, April 12. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Running of the Rodents is back ... and it's squeakier than ever.

The 46th Annual Running of the Rodents took place Thursday at Spalding University. This year's theme was the Disney-inspired "Magic Ratdom."

Before the races was a parade through campus that began Mother Catherine Square.

The Running of the Rodents is one of Spalding's oldest traditions and is a mousey twist on the Kentucky Derby. Rodents competed for the garland of fruit-flavored ring cereal in Disney-inspired attire as they ran around the 16-foot race track. All of the racers were female, channeling their inner Disney princesses. This year's winner was Jaq Jaq.

This year's event was held in tribute to event creator and former Spalding biology professor Sister Julia Clare Fontaine of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, who died on Feb. 22 at the age of 97.

