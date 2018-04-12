JCPS closed Friday due to teacher absences

Several other districts including Bullitt, Meade, Trimble, Fayette, Scott, Garrard, Allen, Warren, Pike and Christian County public schools have also canceled school to allow teachers to rally in Frankfort.More >>
Several other districts including Bullitt, Meade, Trimble, Fayette, Scott, Garrard, Allen, Warren, Pike and Christian County public schools have also canceled school to allow teachers to rally in Frankfort.More >>
Teachers said they fear the pension bill will launch a mass of early retirements and detract young teachers from Kentucky. They're also in the fight of funding public education.More >>
Teachers said they fear the pension bill will launch a mass of early retirements and detract young teachers from Kentucky. They're also in the fight of funding public education.More >>
Kentucky's teachers want to be heard in Frankfort on Friday, and hundreds of them will be in the capital as the list of districts closing continues to grow. As those teachers plan to rally, lawmakers are gearing up for it.More >>
Kentucky's teachers want to be heard in Frankfort on Friday, and hundreds of them will be in the capital as the list of districts closing continues to grow. As those teachers plan to rally, lawmakers are gearing up for it.More >>
The list of schools canceling class on Friday, April 13 is nearing the 50 mark.More >>
The list of schools canceling class on Friday, April 13 is nearing the 50 mark.More >>
Prevention is a message Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk has promoted his whole career - preventing fires, staying safe. With a recent diagnosis of stage four colon cancer, now DeArk is pushing for a different kind of prevention.More >>
Prevention is a message Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk has promoted his whole career - preventing fires, staying safe. With a recent diagnosis of stage four colon cancer, now DeArk is pushing for a different kind of prevention.More >>