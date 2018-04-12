JCPS closed Friday due to teacher absences

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Friday, April 13 due to a high number of teacher absences.

The district made the announcement on Twitter just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

They hope to not make up the day, so graduation dates will stay the same. But that has not been approved by the school board.

ALERT: @JCPSKY schools will be closed Friday, April 13, 2018 due to more than 2,500 teacher absences. Because of the challenge of moving graduations, @JCPSSuper will ask the school board to waive the missed day for students. Additional info provided below. pic.twitter.com/szvEyrpovF — JCPS (@JCPSKY) April 12, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, school officials told a parent asking about scheduled sporting events to check with their school.

For a list of JCPS food service sites that will be open Friday, including sites serving hot meals, click or tap here.

Several other districts have also canceled school to allow teachers to rally in Frankfort.

