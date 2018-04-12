Kentucky Derby 144 trophy arrives at Churchill Downs

It took nearly five months to hand-craft the trophy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Trophy has arrived in Louisville.

The priceless 14-karat gold and green-gold trophy that will be presented to this year's Derby winner's owner arrived at Churchill Downs on Thursday.

The Kentucky Derby Winner’s Trophy is 22 inches tall and weighs around 67 ounces, excluding the jade base. It took nearly five months to hand-craft the trophy.

The front of the trophy is adorned by an 18-karat gold horseshoe that, following with racing tradition, is pointed upward.

Susanne Blackinton-Juaire and her husband Bill Juaire have helped to craft the Kentucky Derby trophy each year since 1975.

